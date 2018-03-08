Disney meeting names 10 directors, rejects shareholder proposals
Mar. 08, 2018 12:44 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)DISBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Official business at Walt Disney's (DIS +0.4%) annual shareholder meeting went as expected, with all 10 boardmembers who were standing for election selected for posts.
- As previously noted, some directors did not stand for re-election due to tenure policy: Robert Matschullat, Sheryl Sandberg and Jack Dorsey.
- Meanwhile, a nonbinding advisory resolution on executive pay was opposed by 52% of voters, with 44% in favor and 4% abstaining.
- Compensation Committee chair Aylwin Lewis stuck up for Bob Iger and his extension through 2021: “Bob’s track record of creating tremendous value for shareholders speaks for itself, with a total shareholder return of 414% and an increase in Disney’s market capitalization from $46 billion to $156 billion during his tenure. The Board accepts the result of today’s nonbinding vote and will take it under advisement for future CEO compensation."
- And two shareholder proposals (one on lobbying disclosure and another on proxy access) were rejected.