China's export surged, imports moderated in February
Mar. 08, 2018 12:55 PM ETMCHI, GXC, CAFBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- China reported the trade surplus of $33.7B amid a staggering rise in export by 44.5%, while imports recorded 6.3% growth in February, a month affected by the Lunar New Year holiday shutdown.
- The rising exports suggest its economic growth remains resilient even as trade relations with the United States continue to deteriorate with Trump administration planning to sign orders for new steel and aluminium tariffs Thursday.
- Premier Li Keqiang on Monday announced a 2018 growth goal of around 6.5 percent, omitting an aim for a faster pace, while pledging to open China’s market further and seek “more balanced development of trade.”
- Source: Investing.com
- ETFs: MCHI, GXC, CAF