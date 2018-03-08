Sling TV adds referral program to boost subscribers

Mar. 08, 2018 12:56 PM ETDISH Network Corporation (DISH)DISHBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Sling TV (DISH +0.7%) has launched a referral program that includes $15 in credits for each side of a referral.
  • The streaming firm gives two parties each $5 off their Sling subscriptions per month for a three-month period.
  • One $5 discount is applicable per monthly cycle for up to 12 months and the company won't combine multiple discounts in the same billing cycle.
