Nordstrom closes tech deal

Nordstrom (JWN -0.3% ) announces that it closed deals to acquire retail tech companies BevyUp and MessageYes.

The company says BevyUp's digital selling platform will be incorporated into a new mobile Nordstrom employee app that is being rolled out in the coming year, while MessageYes is expected to mark a meaningful addition to the department store operator's pool of engineering, data science and machine learning talent.

"The retail environment is changing faster than ever, but the value of service, speed, convenience and newness remain constant," says Nordstom tech VP Brian Gill.

Source: Press Release