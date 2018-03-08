Mariner East 1 pipeline shutdown ordered after sinkholes expose bare pipe
- The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission late Wednesday ordered an immediate shutdown of Sunoco Pipeline's Mariner East 1 pipeline system after sinkholes exposed the bare pipeline in Chester County, which PUC investigators said “could have catastrophic results” if not repaired.
- Sunoco Pipeline, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer Partners (ETP -1.1%), says it conducted digs in coordination with federal and state pipeline regulators and “did not find evidence of any conditions that would impact the stability of the pipeline.”
- The pipeline, which went into service in 1931, carries up to 70K bbl/day of high-pressure volatile natural gas liquids such as propane from the Marcellus Shale gas region to a Sunoco terminal in Marcus Hook, Pa.