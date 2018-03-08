Snap confirms layoff of 120-plus engineering workers; shares -1.7%

Snap (SNAP -1.7% ) confirms a report of layoffs from yesterday, saying it will lay off "just over 120" workers.

Those layoffs are landing on the engineering department, just a month after rolling out a redesign of flagship product Snapchat.

That hits about 10% of the engineering department.

Having high-performance, technically excellent, and appropriately aligned teams will be critical to building both a compelling product and a compelling culture for engineers," engineering head Jerry Hunter said in a note to employees, adding a streamlined team will keep a "high technical bar."