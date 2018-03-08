YouTube TV, MLB expand partnership to include World Series

Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) YouTube TV expands its partnership with Major League Baseball.

YouTube TV will serve as the presenting sponsor of the 2018 and 2019 World Series and will partner with MLB on a season-long sponsorship called “First Pitch” that ties ads to the first pitch of each game.

YouTube TV members get the MLB Network in the channel lineup effective today and will have the option of adding MLB.tv for an added fee.

