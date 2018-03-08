WestJet Airlines -7% as CEO Gregg Saretsky retires unexpectedly

WestJet Airlines (OTC:WJAFF -6.9% ) plunges after cutting its forecast for a key revenue metric and announcing the surprise retirement of CEO Gregg Saretsky.

WestJet’s executive VP of commercial Ed Sims as appointed as the new President and CEO, effective immediately; Saretsky led the company for eight years.

“The change in leadership continues to add to our concern around future execution of ULCC [ultra low-cost carrier Swoop] and widebody strategy,” says equity research firm Alta Corp.

A labor battle has been brewing in recent weeks with the Air Line Pilots Association, which called for fellow pilots unions to impose a so-called “recruitment ban” on Swoop.

Also, the Canadian carrier says it expects revenue per available seat mile to rise by 2.5%-3.5% in the current quarter, down from its previous forecast of 4.5%-5.5%, due to harsh weather conditions.