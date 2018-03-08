Czech Republic Uber drivers will need licenses, certificates
Mar. 08, 2018 1:39 PM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)UBERBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Uber (UBER) drivers in the Czech Republic will need business certificates and licenses, says the country’s PM.
- The comment follows taxi driver protests in Prague and PM Andrej Babis meeting with Uber’s officials.
- The country and company will sign a memorandum by the end of the month.
- Previously: WSJ: Uber nears deal for Grab stake (March 8)
- Previously: Uber shakes up loan market (March 8)