Dexcom comes up short in challenge to WaveForm patents; shares down 1%

AgaMatrix Holdings LLC subsidiary WaveForm Technologies announces that the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) has ruled that two U.S. patents challenged by Dexcom (DXCM -1.3% ) are not invalid.

Specifically, the PTAB found that three claims under WaveForm's U.S. Patent No. 7,146,202 and all challenged claims under No. 8,187,433 are not invalid. Dexcom's challenge to a third patent remains pending.

WaveForm sued Dexcom in 2016 in an Oregon court accusing Dexcom of infringing on the three patents in question, all related to sensor design and methodology. The case has been on hold for a year pending the PTAB decisions.