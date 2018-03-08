Baidu consolidates departments to streamline smart hardware

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) will consolidate three departments into one to streamline its smart hardware businesses.

The new Smart Living Group will house the former DuerOS Business Unit (houses the DuerOS conversation-based AI platform), Raven Studio (smart hardware business acquired last year), and the Baidu Hardware Ecological Channel Department.

Overseeing the Smart Living Group? Former Microsoft global executive VP Lu Qi.

Baidu shares are down 0.5% to $255.96 with a 52-week range of $166 to $274.97.

Previously: Venture capital deals of the week (March 3)