Nano cap Jaguar Health (JAGX +139.7% ) rockets on massive turnover of 150M shares. No particular news accounts for the action.

Last month, it filed a prospectus for the potential sale of up to ~6M shares held by current investors.

Last week, subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals inked an agreement with pharmacy services provider Transition Patient Services aimed at expanding patient access to HIV-related diarrhea med Mytesi (crofelemer).