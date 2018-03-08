Sky News: Shell teams with Blackstone in $10B bid for BHP's U.S. shale unit

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and P-E firm Blackstone (NYSE:BX) are working together on a joint $10B bid for BHP Billiton's (NYSE:BHP) U.S. shale assets, Sky News reports.

A joint Shell-Blackstone offer would be only one of several credible proposals that BHP expects to receive for the shale operations, according to the report.

BHP said last year it would exit its underperforming U.S. shale oil and gas business after coming under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management to sell the assets.

For Shell, buying the BHP business would accelerate its plans for shale to become a material cash engine by the mid-to-late 2020s.