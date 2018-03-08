Musk asks Trump about China fairness

Tesla (TSLA -1.5% ) CEO Elon Musk asked President Trump on Twitter if he thinks the U.S. and China should have equal and fair rules for cars?

Musk pointed to the differences in import duties on cars going back and forth between the U.S. and China, as well as the contrasting rules on foreign ownership of factories.

"I am against import duties in general, but the current rules make things very difficult. It's like competing in an Olympic race wearing lead shoes," tweeted Musk.

Trump praised Musk and SpaceX on Twitter earlier today.