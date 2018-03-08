Tech Data -18.2% on Q4 report with downside guidance

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) shares continue to sink after this morning’s Q4 results beat on EPS and revenue but included downside revenue guidance. Q1 guidance has revenue from $8B to $8.3B (consensus: $8.52B) and EPS from $1.30 to $1.60 (may not be comparable to consensus of $1.97).

During the earnings call, management said that “the guidance reflects the increasingly competitive market environment" that started in the latter part of Q2.

Tech Data also found out late last FY that a few key vendors would alter their existing programs due to the constricted environment, which would lower margins for distribution partners.

Non-GAAP operating income revised from flat to low-single-digits in FY1.

Tech Data expects the new revenue recognition standards to reduce sales by 7% this year.

Tech Data shares are down 18.2% .

