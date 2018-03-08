Sempra Energy’s $9.45B Oncor buyout finally wins approval from Texas PUC

The Texas Public Utility Commission votes unanimously to approve Sempra Energy’s (SRE +0.9% ) $9.45B buyout of Oncor, the state's largest regulated utility, from Energy Future, which declared bankruptcy four years ago.

SRE already had agreed to several dozen conditions requested by key stakeholders including the PUC, including an Oncor board that will remain independent and finances that will be insulated from its bankrupt parent company.

Oncor operates Texas' largest distribution and transmission system, delivering power to more than 3.4M customers and operating more than 134K miles of transmission and distribution lines.