Videogame stocks higher as White House summit eyes violence

Stocks of big videogame makers are mostly higher heading into a White House meeting taking up the subject of whether games are a cause of violence.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is up 1.2% ; Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) is up 1.8% ; Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is up 0.4% , Sony (NYSE:SNE) up 0.9% , and Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) up 2.5% . Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is up 3.5% alongside the reveal of an Oct. 12 release date for its next franchise entry Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

The meeting was set to include members of Congress (Sen. Marco Rubio, and Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Martha Roby, all Republicans) along with industry reps (Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two's Rockstar Games, and Robert Altman, CEO of Bethesda Softworks parent ZeniMax Media) and critics like Dave Grossman, an author who referred to some games as "murder simulators," and Media Research Center's Brent Bozell and Parents Television Council's Melissa Henson.