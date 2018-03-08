ISS, Glass Lewis recommend approval of Motorola-Avigilon deal

Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis are recommending shareholders of Avigilon (OTCPK:AIOCF) vote in favor of a $1B takeout by Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI).

The two firms are urging a vote for the plan of arrangement where shareholders get cash of C$27/share, Avigilon says.

It's warranted due to an adequate sales process and immediate liquidity at a premium, ISS says.

"The proposed purchase price represents an 18.2% premium to the unaffected closing price of Avigilon shares on January 31, 2018, the last trading day prior to announcement, and a 22.7% premium to the average closing share price over the one-month period ended on that date," Glass Lewis notes, calling the deal "reasonable and in the best interests of shareholders."

The company has a special meeting to consider the deal set for March 22 at 1 p.m. ET.