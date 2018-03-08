CF Industries slides on double downgrade from BofA Merrill

CF Industries (CF -2.5% ) is lower after BofA Merrill Lynch slams shares with a two-notch downgrade to Underperform from Buy with a $40 price target, cut from $48, amid a cautious view on nitrogen fertilizer demand as China increases fertilizer formulations which could result in multi-year demand declines.

BAML sees risk to nitrogen pricing in H2 2018 due to increasing Chinese production rates, ending seasonal demand in the Northern Hemisphere, a positive net export position in the U.S. in the summer-fill season, and lower international energy prices following seasonality.

The firm also believes CF can achieve ~$5/share in free cash flow but not until 2020 or later, vs. its previous forecast of 2019 or later.