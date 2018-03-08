United Therapeutics tries to reverse downtrend, up 6%

United Therapeutics (UTHR +5.6% ) is up average volume in an attempt to break free of the persistent downtrend. Shares had lost 27% of their value this year before today's action.

Wedbush's Liana Moussatos (BUY/$234) says investors have been "short-sighted," not appreciating the company's growth potential. She expects Orenitram sales to continue accelerating which will offset the generic encroachment on top sellers Remodulin and Adcirca.

Goldman is not as bullish, having trimmed its price target to $98 (16% downside risk) from $111 last week. It sees a deceleration in top-line growth due to competitive headwinds and generic competition for the two top sellers mentioned.

Source: Bloomberg