Uber hires Amazon's VP of voice shopping

Recode reports that Uber (Private:UBER) has hired Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) voice shopping VP Assaf Ronen as the new product head.

Ronen replaces the departing Daniel Graf, who will remain with Uber as an advisor for now.

Ronen spent over three years in his role at Amazon and previously spent nearly seven years as GM at Microsoft.

