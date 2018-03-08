Startup aims to deliver crypto credit-card rewards

San Francisco-based Blockrize has a 2K-person waiting list, but not yet a banking partner.

Should it come to pass, the card will offer 1% of purchases back to users in cryptocurrency.

The outfit currently has just one full-time employee - Thomas Harrison, who previously headed operations at polling app Whatsgoodly. Harrison came up with the idea after being charged a 1.49% fee by Coinbase for buying crypto, and 3.99% fees by credit card companies (at least the ones that still allow it).

Bitcoin remains lower by 6% today to $9,320, and ether by 5.9% to $707.