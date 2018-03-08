FDA Ad Com back Pfizer's Xeljanz for certain UC patients; shares up 2%

The FDA's Gastrointestinal Drugs Advisory Committee voted 15 - 0 in favor of including a higher dosing regimen (10 mg twice daily) for Pfizer's (PFE +1.5% ) XELJANZ (tofacitinib) for adult patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) who have not responded adequately to corticosteroids, azathioprine, 6-mercaptopurine or tumor necrosis factor inhibitor therapy. Physicians will have the option of administering 5 mg or 10 mg twice daily for these patients.

The vote was split on the question of the need for a post-marketing efficacy study, 7 in favor and 8 opposed.

The FDA's action date is in June.