Eaton upgraded at BAML, which sees opportunity in vehicle electrification

Eaton (ETN) is upgraded to Neutral from Underperform with an $85 price target, raised from $890, at BofA Merrill Lynch following last week's annual investor conference in which management did a "solid job" of outlining its plan.

BAML says one of the key takeaways is that ETN faces an attractive opportunity in vehicle electrification and the evolving electric infrastructure, and the recent inflection in electrical orders and the company's restructuring programs help give a better visibility to management's margins guidance.

The firm thinks a bullish stance is not yet appropriate, as ETN's earnings guidance implies it will grow earnings in-line with peers but with below-average margin, but a ~3.5% dividend yield should provide a floor to the stock.