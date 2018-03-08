Munis a buy at BlackRock

BlackRock says it maybe a good time to pick up municipal securities on the cheap, amid a temporary up tick in supply.

March 2018 has seen the highest issuance in 10 years. Any further pickup in supply should create good entry levels, with the outlook generally becoming favorable for muni buyers as supply growth fades.

BlacRock says stick to shorter duration strategies as interest rates continue their march upwards.

Source: Bloomberg

