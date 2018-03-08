Regulus down 30% on extended timeline for mid-stage study of RG-012

Mar. 08, 2018 3:55 PM ETRegulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)RGLSBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Nano cap Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS -29.6%) is down on more than an 8x surge in volume in apparent reaction to its disclosure that enrollment in the Phase 2 clinical trial, HERA, assessing RG-012 in patients with Alport syndrome and the related renal biopsy studies should be completed in H2. Top-line results were projected for Q4 but now will extend into 2019.
