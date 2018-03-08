Kinder Morgan CEO hopes orders will be exempt from steel tariff

Kinder Morgan (KMI -0.3% ) chief Steven Kean says he hopes existing steel orders will be grandfathered as Pres. Trump imposes new import tariffs, which he calls "an inhibition on a lot of the development that we are having right now and... a bit of uncertainty."

KMI buys steel about two years in advance of building a project, and it buys a lot of American steel but must buy overseas when it cannot get the specifications it needs domestically, Kean tells the CERAWeek conference.

A tariff plan also needs to recognize that "you do not build a steel plant overnight," Kean says.

