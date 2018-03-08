Evercore ISI cuts AIG earnings outlook, lowers price target to $68

  • Declining returns on the RMBS portfolio is the main reason Evercore ISI analyst Thomas Gallagher cut AIG's (AIG -1.8%) EPS estimate going into 2019.
  • Investment income performed strongly last year due to favorable tightening in RMBS spreads, but that seems unlikely to repeat this year and next.
  • Gallagher cut AIG’s 2018 and 2019 EPS estimates by $0.40 per share to $5.16, and $5.66 respectively.
  • Source: Bloomberg
