Evercore ISI cuts AIG earnings outlook, lowers price target to $68
Mar. 08, 2018 4:24 PM ETAmerican International Group, Inc. (AIG)AIGBy: Omer I., SA News Editor13 Comments
- Declining returns on the RMBS portfolio is the main reason Evercore ISI analyst Thomas Gallagher cut AIG's (AIG -1.8%) EPS estimate going into 2019.
- Investment income performed strongly last year due to favorable tightening in RMBS spreads, but that seems unlikely to repeat this year and next.
- Gallagher cut AIG’s 2018 and 2019 EPS estimates by $0.40 per share to $5.16, and $5.66 respectively.
- Source: Bloomberg