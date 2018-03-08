Vivint Solar sued by New Mexico AG for unfair business practices

New Mexico’s attorney general says the state is suing Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR), alleging the rooftop solar installer engages in "unfair and unconscionable business practices" when signing up customers for contracts.

In the complaint, the state says VSLR’s contract “hooks consumers into paying more for energy, entangles consumers’ property rights, and ensnares consumers with a 20-year contract.”

The lawsuit alleges that VSLR, which signs up customers through door-to-door solicitations, makes inaccurate promises about the cost savings provided by its solar systems and misleading claims about the power and rates provided by utilities.