GNC plans major expansion in India

GNC Holdings (NYSE:GNC) announces plans to expand its business in India.

The company says it's working with master franchise partner Guardian Healthcare Services to aggressively expand in India.

As part of this strategy, Guardian intends to make GNC products available in approximately 4K new retail outlets across India by 2020. The company expects 1,000 retail outlets to add GNC products to their offering this year. GNC India will also market and sell its full product line through the company's website and via other e-commerce players.

