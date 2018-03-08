Brazil OKs Monsanto's next generation GM soy seed

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) says Brazil's government has approved its genetically modified soy seed Intacta2 Xtend, a boost for the company in its second most important market.

Intacta2 Xtend is the successor to MON’s Intacta RR2 Pro, which resists caterpillars and the glyphosate weedkiller but not dicamba-based products; the company is fighting a lawsuit filed by soy growers in Brazil to cancel its patent rights to Intacta RR2 Pro in the country.

MON has begun showing the new technology to farmers in Brazil, and it plans to start selling the new technology in the country in 2020.