Marvell Technology -2.8% after Q4 beats, upside EPS guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) drops 2.8% aftermarket on a Q4 report that beat EPS and revenue estimates. Q1 guidance has in-line revenue from $585M to $615M (consensus: $591.06M) and upside EPS from $0.29 to $0.33 (consensus: $0.29).

More Q1 guidance: Non-GAAP gross margin, 62% to 63%; operating expenses, $215M.

Segment revenue: Storage, $323.7M (+4% Y/Y; +3% Q/Q); Networking, $155.3M (+5%; +3%); Connectivity, $86.27M (+31%; -16%); Other, $50.1M (+20%; +5%).

Key metrics: Non-GAAP gross margin, 62.3%; cash flow from operations, $120M; cash and short-term investments, $1.8B; total liabilities, $566.87M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 4:45 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release

Previously: Marvell Technology Group beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (March 8)