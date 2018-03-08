MyoKardia's mavacamten shows positive action in mid-stage study; shares up 1% after hours

Results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, PIONEER-HCM, assessing MyoKardia's (NASDAQ:MYOK) mavacamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) showed a treatment benefit.

Patients in Cohort A who received once-daily doses of 10 mg, 15 mg or 20 mg of mavacamtem experienced statistically significantly improvements in heart function from baseline to week 12. Patients in Cohort 2, who received daily doses of 2mg or 5 mg, also achieved the endpoint.

The data informed the design of a Phase 3 study, EXPLORER-HCM. Dosing should commence next quarter.

Mavacamten is an orally available small molecule designed to reduce left ventricular contractility by modulating the function of cardiac myosin, the protein that drives heart muscle contraction.

