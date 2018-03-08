Finisar -6.4% on Q3 miss, light guidance

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) is off 6.4% in postmarket trading after its fiscal Q3 earnings that missed expectations and contained downside guidance for the current quarter.

Overall revenues declined Y/Y and grew fractionally Q/Q, despite record revenues for 100G QSFP28 transceivers and higher revenue for VCSEL arrays (offset by telecom declines and drops in other datacom transceivers).

Gross margin fell to 28.6% from last quarter's 30.3%.

Revenue by segment: Datacom products, $266M (up 3.7% Q/Q); Telecom, $66.3M (down 12.3% Q/Q).

For fiscal Q4 it's guiding to revenues of $300M-$320M (light of consensus for $332M), gross margin of 27-28%, operating margin of about 4% and EPS of $0.09-$0.15 (below consensus for $0.21).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release