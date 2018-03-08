Gain Capital down 1.75% after Q4 disappointment

Q4 adjusted net loss of $4.5M or $0.10 per share vs. a profit of $20.8M and $0.43 a year ago. Estimates were for a loss of $0.07 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $7.3M is down from $36.9M a year ago.

CEO Glenn Stevens commented, "Our financial performance in 2017 reflects the considerable headwinds caused by the lowest market volatility levels over the past decade."

Retail Segment: OTC trading volume down 11.6% Y/Y; average daily volume down 10.2%.

Institutional Segment: ECN volume up 19.9% Y/Y; ADV up 22.3%. Swap dealer volume down 28.1%; ADV down 27.3%.

Futures Segment: Number of futures contracts down 11.5% Y/Y; ADV down 11.5%; active accounts down 6.3%.

