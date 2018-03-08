Upland Software +4.1% on Q4 beats, upside guidance

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) shares gain 4.1% aftermarket on a Q4 report that beat EPS and revenue estimates. Upside Q1 guidance has revenue from $29.6M to $30.6M (consensus: $29.17M) and in-line FY18 guidance has revenue from $120.4M to $124.4M (consensus: $122.08M).

Key metric: Subscription and support revenue, $24.8M (+45%); adjusted EBITDA, $9.7M (+129%); cash on hand, $22.3M; operating expenses, $2.17M.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.

