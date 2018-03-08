Stocks edge higher as Trump signs watered-down tariffs

Stocks closed with modest gains after Pres. Trump moved ahead with tariffs on steel and aluminum imports but provided an indefinite exemption for Canada and Mexico while allowing other countries to negotiate exclusions.

Still, analysts expect volatility will remain elevated as details about the trade plan continue to trickle out.

The of the 11 S&P sectors finished higher, with countercyclical groups including consumer staples (+0.9%), health care (+0.7%) and utilities (+0.7%) at the top of the leaderboard; energy sector (-0.1%) was the sole decliner.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury prices ended little changed, with the benchmark 10-yeard slipping a basis point lower to 2.87%.

U.S. WTI April crude oil fell 1.7% to settle at $60.12/bbl, its lowest since Feb. 13, as "the market had not priced in such a rapid rise in domestic upstream operations," according to Tyler Richey, co-editor of the Sevens Report.