IDT -5.5% as earnings feature dividend cut

IDT is 5.5% lower after hours following the release of Q2 earnings and a move to cut its quarterly dividend in half.

The company swung to a loss from operations of $0.5M from a year-ago gain of $3.1M; EBITDA fell to $6.3M from $9.3M.

EPS rose on a GAAP basis, to $0.06 from $0.04, but non-GAAP EPS of $0.00 fell from a year-ago $0.12.

The company says it now expects to spin Rafael Holdings shares out to its stockholders around March 26; that will include pharma investments and more than $100M in real estate and liquid funds.

"In light of our intention to continue to invest heavily in our promising growth initiatives and the impact of the spin-off of Rafael on our balance sheet, IDT's Board of Directors has reduced our dividend for the second quarter to $0.09 per share," it says.

Press release