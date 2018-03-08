Toys 'R' Us planning to liquidate - Bloomberg

Unable to find a buyer or reach a restructuring deal with creditors, Toys "R" Us is planning to liquidate its U.S. stores, reports Bloomberg.
It was only September when the operation went into Chapter 11, and obtained a $31B loan to keep stores open, but the holiday season didn't work out. Things are also quickly deteriorating in many overseas divisions.
After hours action: Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) -2.55%, Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) -5.3%, JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) unchanged. Brick & mortar competitors: Target (NYSE:TGT) +0.6%, and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) unchanged.
