Toys 'R' Us planning to liquidate - Bloomberg

|By:, SA News Editor

Unable to find a buyer or reach a restructuring deal with creditors, Toys "R" Us is planning to liquidate its U.S. stores, reports Bloomberg.

It was only September when the operation went into Chapter 11, and obtained a $31B loan to keep stores open, but the holiday season didn't work out. Things are also quickly deteriorating in many overseas divisions.

After hours action: Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) -2.55%, Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT-5.3%, JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) unchanged. Brick & mortar competitors: Target (NYSE:TGT+0.6%, and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) unchanged.