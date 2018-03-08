Tesla shareholders should reject Musk's $2.6B stock award, ISS says

ISS joins rival proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis in urging investors to reject a plan to give CEO Elon Musk an equity award valued at $2.6B.

“Even the far-reaching performance goals do not justify the extraordinary grant magnitude,” ISS says. “Even when annualized, Musk’s pay opportunity would dwarf that of nearly every CEO at the largest and most profitable public companies.”

The proposed award, mirroring one Musk received in 2012, consists of 20.3M stock options that will vest in 12 increments if market-value thresholds and other financial targets are met.

