Cooper Cos. edges higher after earnings beat; names White as new CEO

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) +0.5% after-hours as FQ1 earnings easily beat expectations with revenues up 18% Y/Y but FY 2019 guidance disappoints.

For FY 2019, COO sees EPS of $11.70-$11.90 vs. $12.51 analyst consensus estimate on revenues of $2.51B-$2.56B vs. $2.67B consensus.

Also, COO says CEO Robert Weiss will retire at the end of April and be succeeded by current CFO Albert White on May 1.

White has held a number of senior management roles in the company including Executive VP, CFO, Chief Strategy Officer and CEO of Cooper Medical, the holding company for CooperSurgical.