WSJ: GM again faces potential $1B payout over ignition safety

General Motors (NYSE:GM) faces the renewed prospect of a potential $1B stock payout to address claims stemming from its ignition switch crisis, after a trust for the company’s bankruptcy estate renewed discussions with plaintiffs about a settlement, WSJ reports.

The trust is tasked with compensating creditors of the “old GM” - the assets GM left behind in 2009 as part of its government bailout and bankruptcy restructuring - and is discussing a possible deal that previously fell apart, lawyers said today at a federal bankruptcy court hearing.

A potential deal could have GM paying the trust $1B in stock to address claims from accident victims and customers seeking compensation for declining vehicle values arising from faulty ignition switches, according to the WSJ report.