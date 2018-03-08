Snap judgment: Small firm changing name to clear confusion

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) may be losing more than 100 engineers, but it is gaining some room to itself in the name space, at least.

Nanocap firm Snap Interactive (OTCQB:STVI) -- an existing publicly traded company that ended up mired in public confusion after Snapchat rebranded itself to Snap -- is changing its own name, to PeerStream.

Snap Interactive had filed a trademark infringement lawsuit to prevent Snapchat's rebrand, but the two companies quietly settled more than a year ago. It's not clear whether this new renaming is part of that settlement.

But in any case, the new PeerStream has pivoted to blockchain from social networking.

Confusion between the two led to a triple-digit jump in OTCQB:STVI stock at the time of the SNAP IPO.