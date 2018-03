Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) +2.7% after-hours following a WSJ report that Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) is in talks to buy the company's Louisiana natural gas fields.

CHK’s Louisiana fields, located in the Haynesville shale formation, are valued at ~$2B, according to Jefferies analysts.

TELL, which is said to be seeking to become a producer as well as exporter of natural gas, has offered CHK to take equity as a part of the asset sale, something CHK is not interested in doing, according to the report.