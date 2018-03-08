Shell's U.S. shale production plans prioritize oil over gas, exec says

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is focused on increasing its U.S. shale production while slowing investment in lower-margin natural gas, says the head of the company's shale operations.

Shell, like Exxon and Chevron, aims to make shale production a driver of growth in the next decade, but most of its current output is natural gas, where profit margins are lower, so ~85% of Shell’s shale budget for at least the next two years is planned for new oil resources, particularly in the Permian Basin and Canada’s Duvernay Basin, Greg Guidry tells the CERAWeek conference.

Shell has earmarked $2B-$3B/year, ~10% of its total planned capital spending, for shale until 2020; the company aims to raise its total shale production by 200K boe/day to 500K boe/day by 2020, mostly in the U.S.