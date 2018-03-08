Global Eagle +9% as Searchlight invests $150M, company names new CEO

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) has jumped 8.9% after hours alongside news that it's agreed to a $150M investment from Searchlight Capital Partners, and has named a new CEO.

CEO Jeff Leddy has been named executive chairman and chairman of the board, and Josh Marks (the company's executive VP-Connectivity) will replace him in the CEO slot, effective April 1.

Marks will also join the board.

Searchlight will invest $150M and receive that principal amount in second-lien notes due June 30, 2023. Those notes include initial payment-in-kind interest at 12%/year, that later converts to cash at 10%/year.

Searchlight also gets a warrant to buy about 18.1M shares for $0.01/share, not exercisable until Jan. 1, 2021, and only then if 45-day volume-weighted average price of ENT common stock has been at or above $4.00/share. It also gets a market warrant to buy an additional 13M shares for $1.57 each -- not exercisable until Jan. 1, 2021, if the 45-day VWAP has been at or above $2.40/share.

Net proceeds of the deal of about $142M will significantly strengthen liquidity, the company says; it intends to use part to repay a full $78M drawn on its revolving credit.

Searchlight partners Eric Zinterhofer and Eric Sondag will join the Global Eagle board.