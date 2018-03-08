Information: Snap CEO's directive is to pursue break-even this year

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) chief Evan Spiegel gave a companywide directive that the goal is to work toward break-even this year, The Information reports.

That's an aggressive timetable considering analysts don't project a profit until at least 2021, and it could mean significant cost cuts alongside a focus on increasing revenues (which would have to more than triple at current expense levels).

The directive came months ago but hasn't been previously reported, The Information says.

And if the latest layoffs weren't about cost-cutting but restructuring engineering for efficiency, then many more layoffs at the 3,000-person company could be ahead.

Shares fell 2.1% during the regular session today; they're up 0.6% after hours.

Previously: Snap judgment: Small firm changing name to clear confusion (Mar. 08 2018)

Previously: Snap confirms layoff of 120-plus engineering workers; shares -1.7% (Mar. 08 2018)

Previously: Apple's high-performance suppliers +35%; Could Apple buy Snap? (Mar. 08 2018)