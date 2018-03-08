Bloomberg: Sunrun seeking $500M for more rooftop solar systems

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) is seeking ~$500M to fund more rooftop-power systems, representing its biggest non-recourse debt financing deal to date, Bloomberg reports.

South African bank Investec is leading the five-year deal that would refinance and expand an existing credit facility, according to the report.

“Based on the increasing acceptance of the residential solar asset class and overall strong market conditions, we see opportunity to reduce our capital costs in 2018, both on new and existing debt transactions,” RUN Chairman Edward Fenster said during this week’s earnings conference call.