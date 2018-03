Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI) has gotten a boost to Buy by Goldman Sachs.

Analyst Andrew Lee upgraded shares from a previous Neutral, and raised his price target to €0.89 from €0.70.

In Italy, shares finished up 4.6% today to €0.823.

On the NYSE, TI ADRs closed the day up 4.9% ; after hours, they're up 0.5% .

Previously: Report: Elliott looking to oust Vivendi directors at Telecom Italia (Mar. 08 2018)

Previously: Telecom Italia highlights digital push, returns in three-year plan (Mar. 06 2018)