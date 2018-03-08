New Jersey to investigate utilities' response to back-to-back storms

New Jersey's Board of Utilities says it will investigate how utility companies responded to back-to-back storms that cut power to hundreds of thousands of customers over the past week.

Thousands of customers who lost electricity in the area's first nor’easter did not have power restored by the time the second storm struck yesterday; as of mid-afternoon today, 244K customers had no service, down from ~350K at the storm’s height.

“We are going to examine what went wrong and whether the plans for protecting and strengthening our grid devised post-Sandy have been followed,” Gov. Murphy says.

Utilities including Jersey Central Power & Light (NYSE:FE) and Public Service Electric & Gas (NYSE:PEG) received millions of dollars in federal grants to strengthen their infrastructure after Hurricane Sandy.